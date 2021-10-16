Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $891,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after buying an additional 273,060 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 3,956,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,612. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

