Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.17% of Northern Trust worth $764,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

