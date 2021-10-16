Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Capital One Financial worth $763,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. 2,762,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

