Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,335,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,535 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Emerson Electric worth $802,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 305,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 181,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 90,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. 5,417,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

