Northern Trust Corp Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,019,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. 9,158,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.