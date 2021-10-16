Northern Trust Corp Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Charter Communications worth $1,097,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $699.03. 738,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,877. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $765.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

