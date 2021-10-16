Northern Trust Corp Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,178,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,393,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,053 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 131,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.