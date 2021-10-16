Northern Trust Corp Has $1.30 Billion Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,918,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,304,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,002,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

