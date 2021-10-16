Northern Trust Corp Has $701.02 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Fiserv worth $701,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,931,000 after acquiring an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

FISV traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.