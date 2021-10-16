Northern Trust Corp Has $716.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 23.69% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $716,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. 1,043,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

