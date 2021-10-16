Northern Trust Corp Has $811.90 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,799,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of Twitter worth $811,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,420. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

