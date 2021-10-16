Northern Trust Corp Has $876.78 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $876,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 138,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 6,472,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

