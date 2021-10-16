Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $749,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

