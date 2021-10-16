Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of T-Mobile US worth $879,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $117.56. 4,453,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,384. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.