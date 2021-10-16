Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Simon Property Group worth $718,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,603. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

