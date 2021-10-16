Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of Eaton worth $865,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

ETN traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,869. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

