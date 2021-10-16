Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of The Southern worth $709,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.