Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,559 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,172,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $2,215,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.12. 34,177,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,573,199. The firm has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

