Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,729 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Zoetis worth $1,062,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,421. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

