Northern Trust Corp Sells 142,403 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Cigna worth $954,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Cigna by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.19. 1,439,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

