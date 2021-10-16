Northern Trust Corp Sells 242,503 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,246,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Truist Financial worth $901,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

