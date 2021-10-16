Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,875 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Public Storage worth $746,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.42. The company had a trading volume of 972,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.