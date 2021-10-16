Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,087 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $892,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 891.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.