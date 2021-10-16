Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,360 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of AON worth $673,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $309.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.21. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $311.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.