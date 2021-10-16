Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,330 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $773,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $241.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average of $247.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

