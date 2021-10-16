Northern Trust Corp Sells 61,162 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,070,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $819,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 471,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,505.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 451,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 423,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.25. 4,075,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

