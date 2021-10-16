Northern Trust Corp Sells 69,481 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Stryker worth $930,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

