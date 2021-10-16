Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,627 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Illumina worth $776,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.93. The company had a trading volume of 662,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

