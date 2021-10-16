Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,964 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Chubb worth $752,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Shares of CB traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.31. 1,599,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.02. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

