NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,508,336 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.63 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

