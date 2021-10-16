Nucleus Vision Hits Market Cap of $18.32 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $224,679.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

