NuCypher Price Hits $1.51 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 387.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,367,124 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

