Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 957.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.