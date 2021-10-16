Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 191,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.