Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NOM stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

