Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 170.0% in September

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of JMM opened at $7.48 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
