Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 170.0% in September

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of JMM opened at $7.48 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

