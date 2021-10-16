Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

