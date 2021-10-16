NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,034.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,957.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.