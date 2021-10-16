NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,034.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,957.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

