NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.
OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About NWS
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.