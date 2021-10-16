NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. NWS has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.