Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.34. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 360,195,016 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTD. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.