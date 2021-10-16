Nxt-ID Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,195,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,649. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.74. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.