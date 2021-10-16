Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $314.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $314.81 million and approximately $50.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

