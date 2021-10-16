OceanEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $158,940.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

