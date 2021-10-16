OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 4% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $21,063.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00011503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

