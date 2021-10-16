ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $10,591.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

