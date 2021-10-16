ODUWA Market Cap Achieves $2.75 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $10,930.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

