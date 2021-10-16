Offshift Price Reaches $3.15 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $677,117.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00005201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.66 or 1.00112131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00752122 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001676 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

