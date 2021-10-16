Oikos Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,936.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.