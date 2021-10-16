Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $76,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

