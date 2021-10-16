OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

